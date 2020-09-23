Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.56 Million Holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of REX American Resources worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in REX American Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $399.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.35.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that REX American Resources Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.