Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Trupanion worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,918,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,220,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Trupanion stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,607.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $721,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,131.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,993 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,195. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

