Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.03.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.