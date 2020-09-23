Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 31,802 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 844.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

