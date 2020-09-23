Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 475,380 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 597,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 586,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 103,359 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.