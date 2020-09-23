Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of The Hackett Group worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,274,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 485,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 154,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 127,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 72.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 62,477 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $368.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

