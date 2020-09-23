Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Copa worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 31,015.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.