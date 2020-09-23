Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of FBL Financial Group worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 106.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.29. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $51,910.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,188 shares in the company, valued at $59,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.