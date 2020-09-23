Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Model N worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,000,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 828,875 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 823,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 208,845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 180,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Model N by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 738,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 148,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Model N Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,592.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.19.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

