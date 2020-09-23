Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of Hibbett Sports worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIBB opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $656.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

