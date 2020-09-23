Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,815 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of American Vanguard worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Vanguard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $407.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.