Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,062 Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of World Acceptance worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of $703.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.98. World Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $137.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

