Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 542,545 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 73.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

