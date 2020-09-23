Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,737 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 165.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in National Grid by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.