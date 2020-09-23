Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 89,388 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Ameresco worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ameresco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.