Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 89,592 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.