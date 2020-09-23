Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 943,776 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 943,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Green Plains worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $64,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,267.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

