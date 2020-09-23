Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,934 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Kforce worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 9.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 125.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

