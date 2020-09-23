Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $4.40 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,460,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,616,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,487,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

