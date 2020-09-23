Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Passage Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PASG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $9,762,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $78,895,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PASG opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

