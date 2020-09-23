Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of LL stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $596.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

