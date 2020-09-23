Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH) Stock Price Down 25%

Bayshore Petroleum Corp (CVE:BSH)’s share price traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 114,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 23,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas technology company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops related energy technology applications primarily bitumen and heavy oil upgrading to light oil. The company holds interests in the Bigstone property and the Kaybob property located in central Alberta.

