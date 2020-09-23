Belgravia Capital International (TSE:ICP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Belgravia Capital International Inc (TSE:ICP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Belgravia Capital International shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 8,141,121 shares.

Belgravia Capital International Company Profile (TSE:ICP)

Belgravia Capital International Inc, formerly known as IC Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company focused on the provision of value-added services to the international Cannabis industry. The Company’s activities include the production of specialized organic fertilizers for Cannabis plants, as well as research and development in the area of agronomics through its wholly owned subsidiary, ICP Organics Corp.

