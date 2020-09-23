BitDegree (BDG) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $404,288.99 and $18.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

