Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $56,476.14 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001790 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,136,468 coins and its circulating supply is 9,136,463 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

