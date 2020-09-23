BitStation Price Tops $0.0000 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One BitStation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitStation has a market cap of $20,558.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitStation has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.08 or 0.04362313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033862 BTC.

About BitStation

BitStation (BSTN) is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

