Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00448965 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012420 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006804 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001608 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.