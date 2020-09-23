BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.67. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.75.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.