Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Boingo Wireless worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 415,820 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.95. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

