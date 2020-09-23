Bottos Market Cap Hits $714,317.27 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinEgg, BigONE and Bit-Z. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $714,317.27 and $143,696.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.04332125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, IDEX, Bit-Z, LBank, Bibox, Gate.io, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

