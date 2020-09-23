Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,932,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,953,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after acquiring an additional 268,087 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after acquiring an additional 606,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 57.2% during the second quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after buying an additional 473,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BCO opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

