British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, June 19th.

BTLCY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. British Land has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

