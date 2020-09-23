Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Million

Analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce $10.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.66 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.75 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.45 million, with estimates ranging from $46.89 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAN.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.78. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

