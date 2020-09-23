BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches One Day Volume of $659,531.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $31.41 million and $659,531.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

