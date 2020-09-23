Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.06.

WEED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$12.96 and a 1 year high of C$34.56.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

