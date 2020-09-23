Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 41.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

