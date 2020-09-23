carVertical 1-Day Volume Tops $23,194.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $1.70 million and $23,194.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.01482492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00075171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00198230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000674 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

