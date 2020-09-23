Castweet Hits Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00007667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $105,637.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet.

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

