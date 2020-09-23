Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

CAGDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

