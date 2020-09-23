Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209,699 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Century Communities worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 83.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 876,809 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 74.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 291.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 218,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 160,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Century Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

