Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Cerus worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 25.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cerus by 4,857.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In related news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $285,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,494 shares of company stock worth $4,017,906. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

