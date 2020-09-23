Chimpion Hits Market Cap of $22.61 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Chimpion has a market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $557,282.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00006908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.