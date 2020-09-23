China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 189,319 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,680,000 after buying an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,279,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in China Mobile by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Mobile by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHL shares. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE CHL opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

