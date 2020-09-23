CoinEx Token (CET) Price Down 12.9% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $684,885.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

