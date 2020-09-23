Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.41% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

CMP stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.