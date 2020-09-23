CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.33.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,944.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CONMED by 113.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CONMED by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth $14,643,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CONMED by 125.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.