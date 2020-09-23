Contrasting Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Charlie's’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 10.56 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Charlie's $22.74 million 3.34 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Charlie's has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Charlie's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69% Charlie's -34.47% N/A -79.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Charlie's shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie's shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its share price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie's has a beta of 6.65, meaning that its share price is 565% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exactus and Charlie's, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie's 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie's beats Exactus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

