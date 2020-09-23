Contrasting Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD) and WPX Energy (OTCMKTS:WPX)

Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Media Pal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Media Pal and WPX Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.14 $256.00 million $0.33 14.06

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Risk & Volatility

Media Pal has a beta of 7.6, suggesting that its stock price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Media Pal and WPX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media Pal 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 5 19 0 2.79

WPX Energy has a consensus price target of $10.99, suggesting a potential upside of 136.80%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Media Pal.

Profitability

This table compares Media Pal and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media Pal N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy -29.90% 3.78% 1.94%

Summary

WPX Energy beats Media Pal on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Media Pal Company Profile

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

