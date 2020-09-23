Contrasting Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) & Nu Skin Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and Medizone International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 1 3 3 0 2.29 Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $48.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Medizone International.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Medizone International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 6.33% 17.60% 8.28% Medizone International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Medizone International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 1.13 $173.55 million $3.10 17.20 Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medizone International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medizone International has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Medizone International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

