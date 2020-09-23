Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 75,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

